This Advanced, Snakeskin Air Max Sneaker Is Too Nice for Words

Nike's Air Max Dn8 sneaker is just over one month old, and its best colorway is already here. (cues slithering noises)

In February, we got first looks at Nike's high-tech Air Max sneaker in "snakeskin." Fast forward to March, Nike offers a better look at the slick design, which features reptilian print covering the shoe's entire exterior, save a few spots like its semi-gilded Air bulbs.

As the first patterned version of the Air Max Dn8, it certainly doesn't disappoint. In addition to its exotic patterns, the shoe offers up pleasing olive green and black compliments for an all-around wildly good take.

In early February, Nike fully uncaged its new Air Max Dn8 sneaker, its most advanced Air Max sneaker promising double the amount of Dynamic Air than the OG Dn — a new crazy futuristic look, too.

Nike has designed the bulbous Dn8 with this breezy wavy upper and wrapped it in some of the boldest color schemes. To start, the model got a full celeb-back debut in "Hyper Pink." Nike then released the Dn8 in classic colorways like "Panda," Phantom," and a Bred-ish look. Some of these are now up for grabs on Nike's website.

More Dn8 sneakers, including the new snakeskin pairs, are expected to drop on March 26 (Air Max Day). The annual Nike holiday holiday is turning into Air Max Dn8 Day for 2025, which ain't such a bad thing.