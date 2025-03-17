Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Advanced, Snakeskin Air Max Sneaker Is Too Nice for Words

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

Nike's Air Max Dn8 sneaker is just over one month old, and its best colorway is already here. (cues slithering noises)

In February, we got first looks at Nike's high-tech Air Max sneaker in "snakeskin." Fast forward to March, Nike offers a better look at the slick design, which features reptilian print covering the shoe's entire exterior, save a few spots like its semi-gilded Air bulbs.

Shop Nike Air Max DN8
As the first patterned version of the Air Max Dn8, it certainly doesn't disappoint. In addition to its exotic patterns, the shoe offers up pleasing olive green and black compliments for an all-around wildly good take.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

In early February, Nike fully uncaged its new Air Max Dn8 sneaker, its most advanced Air Max sneaker promising double the amount of Dynamic Air than the OG Dn — a new crazy futuristic look, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike has designed the bulbous Dn8 with this breezy wavy upper and wrapped it in some of the boldest color schemes. To start, the model got a full celeb-back debut in "Hyper Pink." Nike then released the Dn8 in classic colorways like "Panda," Phantom," and a Bred-ish look. Some of these are now up for grabs on Nike's website.

More Dn8 sneakers, including the new snakeskin pairs, are expected to drop on March 26 (Air Max Day). The annual Nike holiday holiday is turning into Air Max Dn8 Day for 2025, which ain't such a bad thing.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
