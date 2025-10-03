Nike Turned an Already-Luxe Leather Air Max Into a Straight-up Gem

Continuing its birthday celebrations, the Nike Air Max 95 gets this luxe all-black leather makeover for its next drop.

It also features some complementary mesh moments, but let's be real, this blacked-out textured leather is exceptionally nice.

In addition to some classic fixings like the extra chunky soles and layered upper, the Nike sneaker also gets a reimagined side Swoosh. It's now shiny and bejeweled.

The Air Max's anniversary has been nothing short of big, from big Air-bubbled soles to spins from Nike's biggest collaborators like Levi's and Nike Skateboarding a.k.a Nike SB. By the way, the London streetwear label created its own nice leather and mesh Air Max 95.

Nike

The latest general-release pairs follow a similar premium design. And with its jeweled Swoosh, it just confirms what we already know about the Air Max 95: it's a straight-up gem of a sneaker.

For the 95 fans wondering, the black leather Air Max sneaker is expected to release overseas on October 14 on Nike's SNKRS app for €194.99, which is around 228 in US dollars.

