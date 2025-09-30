When a Seasoned Skater Remakes a 30-Year-Old Nike Air Max

The sporty bubble-soled Nike Air Max 95, a shoe deeply entrenched in sneaker culture, is now a skate shoe. Don’t believe me? Well, even esteemed skater Eric Koston says so.

In an unexpected mash-up of worlds, Nike’s SB skate division rebuilt the Air Max 95 from the ground up to make it a kickflip-friendly thrasher without losing its signature bulky shape.

It’s such a feat of ingenuity that in 2024, mere rumors of such a shoe had our ears perking up.

Eventually, this August, in celebration of the Air Max 95's 30th anniversary, Nike SB's version touched down, a minimalistic mix of grey and off-white suede topped off with deep purple accents. But the releases don’t end there.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Just as rumors of that initial release were swirling for what felt like an eternity, rumors of a second SB Air Max 95, this time designed under the watchful eye of Nike collaborator Eric Koston, have long been doing the rounds.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We’ve been reporting on the existence of this collaboration for three months now, but the industry whispers have been circulating since before then.

Well, good things come to those who wait, and we’re now nearing the release of this collaboration. The recent emergence of official images of the Nike SB x Eric Koston Air Max 95 hints that we’re close to it finally landing.

Currently, we're expecting the shoe to release later this fall.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

For now, nothing is confirmed. However, the rumors were proven right the first time around.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty