Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Nike Air Max Is Bigger Than Its Beautifully Stealthy Colorway

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max 95 sneaker is about to blow up. Literally.

With the chunky Air Max turning 30 this year, one of Nike's birthday gifts is a Big Bubble version of the classic sneaker.

Shop Nike Air Max 95

Like the Air Max 1 Big Bubble, the Air Max 95 iteration will feature extra inflated Airbags in its soles, taking the already-beefy sneaker to seriously bulbous levels. The Big Bubble model will look very similar to the OG Air Max from 1995, making the upcoming sneaker even more fitting for the anniversary.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike has already prepared a couple of Big Bubble Air Max 95s, including a nice black colorway. The stealth-mode sneakers uphold the model's traditional layered upper design, this time featuring strips of creamy leather and iridescent textures. The Air Max also features dark blue-ish outlines and details.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

So, really, it's a simple black Air Max with big blue Air bubbles. Nice.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's black Air Max 95 Big Bubble sneaker is expected to land sometime in the spring, alongside the return of the iconic "Neon" colorway (these will also be part of the Big Bubble action).

It's unknown what other Big Bubble schemes Nike has up its sleeves, but I suspect they'll be just as good as the current ones. After all, the bigger soles, the better the Air Max. Am I right?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And that's not all. Nike has quite a few collaborations lined up for the Air Max 95's anniversary, including a crazy hybrid situation with Ducks of a Feather. A Ma Manière is also anticipated to drop another Air Max 95 sneaker as a follow-up to the "While You Were Sleeping" pair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

We're also patiently waiting for Corteiz's newest "Honey Black" collaboration slated for April.

In short, it's a big year for the Nike Air Max 95.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$165.00
Available in:
4040.54142.5434447.5
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Newest Air Max Hybrid Sneaker Is Also Its Slickest
    • Sneakers
  • Thought Corteiz's Brilliant Air Max 95 Collab Was Finished? Think Again
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Air Max Football Boot Is a Confusing (But Undeniably Fun) Hybrid
    • Sneakers
  • Dressed as Batman, Nike's Immaculately Stealthy Air Max Answers the Signal
    • Sneakers
  • Even When Stealthy, Nike's Chunk-tastic Air Max Sneaker Is a Looker
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Polo Ralph Lauren Was Never Gone. But It's So Back
    • Style
  • This Nike Air Max Is Bigger Than Its Beautifully Stealthy Colorway
    • Sneakers
  • Miu Miu’s Very Own Super-Flat Sneaker Is Now Luxuriously Reptilian
    • Sneakers
  • Vans' Skate Loafer Is Built To Thrash With a Touch of Class
    • Sneakers
  • Converse's Denim Chucks Are Already Broken In (& Quite Shredded)
    • Sneakers
  • Kiko Kostadinov's Genius ASICS Sneaker Isn't Just a Slip-On: It's a Tabi Slip-On
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now