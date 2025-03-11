This Nike Air Max Is Bigger Than Its Beautifully Stealthy Colorway

Nike's Air Max 95 sneaker is about to blow up. Literally.

With the chunky Air Max turning 30 this year, one of Nike's birthday gifts is a Big Bubble version of the classic sneaker.

Like the Air Max 1 Big Bubble, the Air Max 95 iteration will feature extra inflated Airbags in its soles, taking the already-beefy sneaker to seriously bulbous levels. The Big Bubble model will look very similar to the OG Air Max from 1995, making the upcoming sneaker even more fitting for the anniversary.

Nike has already prepared a couple of Big Bubble Air Max 95s, including a nice black colorway. The stealth-mode sneakers uphold the model's traditional layered upper design, this time featuring strips of creamy leather and iridescent textures. The Air Max also features dark blue-ish outlines and details.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

So, really, it's a simple black Air Max with big blue Air bubbles. Nice.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike's black Air Max 95 Big Bubble sneaker is expected to land sometime in the spring, alongside the return of the iconic "Neon" colorway (these will also be part of the Big Bubble action).

It's unknown what other Big Bubble schemes Nike has up its sleeves, but I suspect they'll be just as good as the current ones. After all, the bigger soles, the better the Air Max. Am I right?

And that's not all. Nike has quite a few collaborations lined up for the Air Max 95's anniversary, including a crazy hybrid situation with Ducks of a Feather. A Ma Manière is also anticipated to drop another Air Max 95 sneaker as a follow-up to the "While You Were Sleeping" pair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We're also patiently waiting for Corteiz's newest "Honey Black" collaboration slated for April.

In short, it's a big year for the Nike Air Max 95.