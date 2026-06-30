Nike’s Tasteful Tan Air Max Has a Rugged Side

Don't let the nice tan views fool you. Nike's newest Air Max 95 sneaker is a rugged dude.

The new "Desert Khaki" version arrives with utility-style details. The biggest standout is the updated shoelaces, which now feature an adjustable toggle like classic trail shoes.

There's also this sturdy strip of fabric on the upper, which looks similar to ripstop. It only further enhances the shoe's technical-outdoorsy appeal.

Nike's Air Max sneaker balances these ruggedized touches with stylish details, such as creamy leather layers and a clean tan palette. It also features the Big Bubble soles, which carry oversized Air units. Basically, more cushioning equals a more classic look and feel.

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It's been another great year to be an Air Max 95 fan, with Nike rolling out several new (and old) versions of the 30-year-old model. And it's pretty much been a mix of everything, from 7-Eleven-themed sneakers to Nike skate shoes to plenty of World Cup-ready releases.

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And now, the Air Max 95 is on to its next side quest: the great outdoors. Well, it's dressing like it, at least.

Nike's Air Max 95 "Desert Khaki" shoe is expected to release soon on its website. And good news: a second "Black/Light Smoke" grey colorway has also surfaced, dressed in similar rugged gear.

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