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Nike's World Cup Air Max Takes Skate Shoe Energy to the Rave

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike is a master at remixing its own playbook. Sometimes it’s just a subtle tweak to an old favorite, other times, it’s a full 180.

This time, the brand’s linking up with its in-house Club 58 crew and channeling some serious World Cup energy onto the Air Max 95. 

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The result? A sneaker that feels both familiar and entirely unexpected.

The Club 58 Air Max 95 isn’t Nike SB’s first rodeo, but this release lands right at the intersection of skate culture and football fever. On top, you get a soft off-white upper layered with silver and black, clean enough for post-match hangs, sharp enough for a big night out. 

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Pop the collar (or, you know, the lining) and there’s a hit of sunset orange inside. Gothic Club 58 branding on the heel is a quiet nod for the heads who’ve been paying attention.

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In the midst of one of the most talked about World Cup's, Nike sure knows how to keep things interesting. There’s talk of a “Hyper Pink/Light Lemon Twist” colorway joining the squad, ready to outshine any neutral in the lineup. Plus with drops like the Nike x Jacquemus as well as a Nike x Palace one, there's little room for boredom.

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Nike's World Cup pack is proving that sometimes, the best crossovers are the ones nobody saw coming. 

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The Air Max 95 "Club 58" will drop for $190 on Nike's website July 7.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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