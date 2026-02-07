A Nike Classic's Perfectly Polychrome Colorway Deserves an Olympic Gold Medal

Air Max 95 fans are being thoroughly spoiled in 2026. It feels like every few days there’s a new limited drop or desirable colorway hitting IG and sneaker sites.

This momentum isn’t slowing, either. Next up is the Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Olympic which, as the name suggests, pays homage to one of the best global sporting events.

Keen sneakerheads will notice that this isn’t the first time the Air Max 95 has been used as a vehicle to celebrate the Olympics. This design originally dropped in 2004 to commemorate the games in Athens.

Revived for 2026, we’re reminded how perfect the fit is. Which shoe could be a better base model than the 95 with its five layers of upper? One layer for each color of the Olympic rings.

Of course, any pairs from 2004 will have either crumbled already, or be well on their way to disintegration, so the chance of reupping one of the best summer colorways will be worthy of celebration for many.

Better yet, this release will use the new Big Bubble model of the Air Max 95 which offers a truer representation of the shoe’s original shape, aligning the 2026 release even closer to the 2004 drop.

Whether you’re copping for a memento of the Olympics, or simply because this multicolored drop is ideal for the summer months, we recommend being quick on the button when the pair drops. This is set to be a popular one.

