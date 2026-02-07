Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

A Nike Classic's Perfectly Polychrome Colorway Deserves an Olympic Gold Medal

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 4

Air Max 95 fans are being thoroughly spoiled in 2026. It feels like every few days there’s a new limited drop or desirable colorway hitting IG and sneaker sites.

This momentum isn’t slowing, either. Next up is the Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Olympic which, as the name suggests, pays homage to one of the best global sporting events.

Shop Nike

Keen sneakerheads will notice that this isn’t the first time the Air Max 95 has been used as a vehicle to celebrate the Olympics. This design originally dropped in 2004 to commemorate the games in Athens.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Revived for 2026, we’re reminded how perfect the fit is. Which shoe could be a better base model than the 95 with its five layers of upper? One layer for each color of the Olympic rings.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Of course, any pairs from 2004 will have either crumbled already, or be well on their way to disintegration, so the chance of reupping one of the best summer colorways will be worthy of celebration for many.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Better yet, this release will use the new Big Bubble model of the Air Max 95 which offers a truer representation of the shoe’s original shape, aligning the 2026 release even closer to the 2004 drop. 

Whether you’re copping for a memento of the Olympics, or simply because this multicolored drop is ideal for the summer months, we recommend being quick on the button when the pair drops. This is set to be a popular one.

Shop Nike Air Max 95
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Rugged Nike Air Max Boot Who Became an Even Cooler Dad Sneaker
  • Nike's Thicc Air Max Sandal Is a Sneaker-Minded Blessing from the Swoosh Gods
  • “The Women's Game Should Be Your Priority”: Napheesa Collier on Jordan’s Best Women’s Hoops Shoe Yet
  • In Premium Leather, Nike's Minty-Chocolate Waffle Runner Looks Deliciously Suave
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s *Other* Dad Shoe Is a Tasteful Tonal Treat
  • In Chocolatey Leather, These Bubble-Soled Nikes Prove They Scrub Up Nicely
  • No One Saw Thom Browne's ASICS Sneakers Coming (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Nike Classic's Perfectly Polychrome Colorway Deserves an Olympic Gold Medal
  • New Balance's Super Slim Hiking Shoe Isn't Scared to Get a Lil Weird with It
  • Vans' Gnarly Neon Sneaker Is the Best Type of Contradiction
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now