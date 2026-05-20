Walk On & Into Spring(s) With This Damsel-In-Distress adidas Sneaker

Do you want your sneakers to look super high-tech and modern while also appearing a little rough around the edges? adidas heard your plea, and with the help of AVAVAV, delivered exactly that.

Say hello to AVAVAV’s take on adidas’ Megaride.

Fresh outta the box is overrated anyway. These bring a tasteful element of distress to an already bizarre sneaker. Ripped edges and mesh are, apparently, a recipe for perfection.

Here’s the thing: AVAVAV could have just slapped its name on the Megaride (which, in case you’re not familiar, lives up to its name). Instead, the independent fashion label completely restructured it. It honestly looks better for it.

AVAVAV 1 / 4

That’s not to say the essence of the Megaride is lost, those voluminous underfoot chambers are still keeping you upright.

The Megaride isn’t the only adidas piece getting the AVAVAV treatment either. It’s also revamped the Superstar, bloating out the toe until it almost resembles clown shoes. We said almost.

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Add a bag, tracksuits, and caps to the mix (all a little less comical), and you’ve got a collab that’s anything but forgettable.

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