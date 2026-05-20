Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Walk On & Into Spring(s) With This Damsel-In-Distress adidas Sneaker

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Do you want your sneakers to look super high-tech and modern while also appearing a little rough around the edges? adidas heard your plea, and with the help of AVAVAV, delivered exactly that.

Say hello to AVAVAV’s take on adidas’ Megaride.

shop adidas megaride by AVAVAV

Fresh outta the box is overrated anyway. These bring a tasteful element of distress to an already bizarre sneaker. Ripped edges and mesh are, apparently, a recipe for perfection.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Here’s the thing: AVAVAV could have just slapped its name on the Megaride (which, in case you’re not familiar, lives up to its name). Instead, the independent fashion label completely restructured it. It honestly looks better for it.

AVAVAV
1 / 4

That’s not to say the essence of the Megaride is lost, those voluminous underfoot chambers are still keeping you upright.

The Megaride isn’t the only adidas piece getting the AVAVAV treatment either. It’s also revamped the Superstar, bloating out the toe until it almost resembles clown shoes. We said almost. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Add a bag, tracksuits, and caps to the mix (all a little less comical), and you’ve got a collab that’s anything but forgettable.

shop adidas
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas’ Mule Clog Concoction Is For the Perpetually Unimpressed
  • adidas' Strappy Mary Jane Becomes Its Deer-est Ballet Sneaker
  • adidas’ Incredibly Luxe Sneaker Is Lowkey Bowling-Ready
  • Wales Bonner & Y-3's "Lizzard" Sneaker Distils the Genius of adidas' Sharpest Minds
  • adidas Designed Luxed-Up Superstar “Birks”
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Cozy Flyknit Sneaker Really Makes You Think
  • Give Salomon Lemons, It Makes a Super Juicy Trail Shoe
  • The North Face Does Sneakers Better Than You Think. And What's Next Is Wild
  • Dior's Hollywood Show Was a Movie
  • We Touched Demna's AirPods at Gucci's Times Square Show
  • adidas’ Mule Clog Concoction Is For the Perpetually Unimpressed
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now