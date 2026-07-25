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This Nike Air Max 95 Is Tough, Techy & Very Red

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Nike
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Few silhouettes in sneaker history command the cult-like reverence of Sergio Lozano’s 1995 masterpiece. And while the silhouette has seen its fair shares of upgrades over the years, we always seem to come back to the classic, gradient-style colorways. Exhibit A: the Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Tech Tough Red.

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This release brings the celebrated Big Bubble treatment to the legendary Air Max 95 chassis, expanding the volume of the visible Air windows in the midsole to match the OG design.

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The Red/Black colorway leverages a classic, high-octane palette that delivers a perfect counterweight to the muted, greyscale colorways that typically dominate the model's release calendar.

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The release, of course, centers on the shoe's iconic gradient side panels, moving from dark black overlays along the mudguard up through lighter crimson tones toward the eyestays. 

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The waving linework is dramatically punctuated by vibrant Red accents along the lace loops, tongue branding, and mini Swoosh at the heel. Underneath, the blackout midsole offers a strong foundation in terms of color and performance: enlarged, deep-red Air units deliver superior shock absorption while accentuating the shoe's aggressive stance. 

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A heavy-duty, waffle-patterned rubber outsole anchors the entire build, ensuring multi-surface grip that stays true to the sneaker's performance roots. The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Tech Tough Red nods to the gradient layouts of the shoe’s history, but adds extra punch with a head-turning color choice.

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