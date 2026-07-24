Miu Miu’s 2000s-Era Bubble Shoe Is Peak Miu Miu

Miu Miu knows how to make a great sneaker even greater. It recently luxed up a Vans-style silhouette, while its New Balance partnership has given the Miu Miu touch to the 530 SL — covering it in soft suede and finishing it with palettes both earthy (forest green) and sumptuous (chocolate brown, candy-apple red).

As with its clothing, there’s an alchemy to the brand’s footwear: it’s all a bit retro, a bit modern, but quintessentially Miu Miu. That is, swaddled in the kind of historical and cultural cues that could only come from someone as tapped in as Miuccia Prada. This is true both for its collabs and its in-house styles, which all tend to riff on archival styles.

For its next act of sorcery, Miu Miu dipped into its stash of classics to revive its Bubble Sneaker, a sporty model first released in 1999. Spoiler alert: it’s a stunner. This new take has redesigned the Bubble’s signature sole to be lighter and more sculptural, aligning the shoe with a current trend towards balancing function with luxury.

And we’ve already seen it pass its use case with flying colors on the runway, pairing perfectly with the Fall/Winter 2026 season’s many crumbled baby-doll dresses and aviator hats.

miu miu 1 / 3

This particular silhouette is hot right now — see: the PUMA Mostro — but the shoe feels especially attuned to Miu Miu’s ethos of playful rebellion (not just because of its literally spiky sole).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Is it absurdly pricey? Well, yes. The base shoe is $1,170, while its drippier embroidered version clocks in at a cool $2,250. But the buy-in on Miu Miu (and, for that matter, Prada) has always been high.

What else could we expect from a designer who has made an art out of making clothes feel not just luxury, but intellectually sexy? The sister label to Prada has long felt like the embodiment of Miuccia’s heart (with Prada serving as the brain, now bifurcated with Raf Simons’). And right now, the heart wants Miu Miu’s slick, bubble-bottomed sneaker.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.