adidas' Answer to the Flip Flop Craze Cuts (Trefoil) Deep

In a sea of flip-flops, adidas' Adi Sun sandals still manage to make a splash.

The brand's own flip-flops have been around for years, having debuted in the early part of the 2010s. But right now is an especially good time for them. Flip-flops are everywhere and thriving in various shapes and forms like platformed styles and kitten heels. $600 Phoebe Philo versions, too.

Some areas already wore flip-flops all day, every day. Now, the rest of the world is, too. And with flip-flops doubling down on their regularly scheduled summer plans, adidas' Adi Sun slides can really shine.

They're already a cut above the rest (literally). The model features the signature Trefoil logo on the heel, joined by a small cutout detail.

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The Adi Sun flip-flop also comes with a classic rubber thong strap, cushioned footbed, and equally comfy foam outsole, which also has some slight traction.

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It's simple, stylish, and sporty. Other sportswear brands have made their own flip-flops, including Vans and the Big Swoosh. But this one's strictly for those who enjoy Three Stripes. Or Trefoils, in this case.

adidas has released a few nice colorways this season, including maroon and brown. And the red Adi Sun, which is now available at Journeys' website for $30, is sure to bring plenty of bold flavor to any summer rotation.

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