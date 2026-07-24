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adidas' Answer to the Flip Flop Craze Cuts (Trefoil) Deep

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

In a sea of flip-flops, adidas' Adi Sun sandals still manage to make a splash.

The brand's own flip-flops have been around for years, having debuted in the early part of the 2010s. But right now is an especially good time for them. Flip-flops are everywhere and thriving in various shapes and forms like platformed styles and kitten heels. $600 Phoebe Philo versions, too.

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Some areas already wore flip-flops all day, every day. Now, the rest of the world is, too. And with flip-flops doubling down on their regularly scheduled summer plans, adidas' Adi Sun slides can really shine.

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They're already a cut above the rest (literally). The model features the signature Trefoil logo on the heel, joined by a small cutout detail.

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The Adi Sun flip-flop also comes with a classic rubber thong strap, cushioned footbed, and equally comfy foam outsole, which also has some slight traction.

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It's simple, stylish, and sporty. Other sportswear brands have made their own flip-flops, including Vans and the Big Swoosh. But this one's strictly for those who enjoy Three Stripes. Or Trefoils, in this case.

adidas has released a few nice colorways this season, including maroon and brown. And the red Adi Sun, which is now available at Journeys' website for $30, is sure to bring plenty of bold flavor to any summer rotation.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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