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Nike’s Thiccest Dad Shoe Is Chewing Up the Competition in Bubblegum Pink

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike’s Air Max Muse has never exactly been shy. With its bulbous proportions, sky-high arch and futuristic attitude, the sneaker arrived looking like an Air Max beamed in from several decades ahead. Now, like all legacy sneakers, it’s thinking pink.

Enter “Pink Foam,” a delightfully sweet new colorway that softens the Muse’s sci-fi exterior without making it any less strange. Washed in varying shades of glossy pinks, the sneaker looks somewhere between a piece of machinery and an especially aerodynamic stick of bubblegum. Delicious.

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But that’s precisely what makes this chunky sneaker work. In a landscape still obsessed with going lower, slimmer and increasingly retro, Nike’s chunky creation is happily moving in the opposite direction. 

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Everything is exaggerated, from the dramatic curve underfoot to the oversized cushioning that proudly puts the technology on display.

“Pink Foam” only turns up the personality. The sugary palette gives all that technical-looking architecture a playful edge, making one of Nike’s most futuristic sneakers feel surprisingly fun.

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The Air Max Muse was already built to get people looking. Dressed head-to-toe in pink, looking away just got a whole lot harder. 

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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