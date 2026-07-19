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Nike's Blue-Drenched Air Max Is a Summer Scene-Stealer

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike has been giving the Air Max 95 the victory lap it deserves this year. Big Bubbles are back, OG colorways are returning and now one of the silhouette's cleanest palettes is stepping up to the plate.

Meet "Blue Sapphire."

shop air max 95 big bubble

The Air Max 95 has always been a masterclass in layered color, and this pair understands the assignment. Cool gradients of gray ripple across the upper before vivid hits of Blue Sapphire break through the sidewall, while flashes of red add just enough heat to stop things feeling too icy. 

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It's the kind of color blocking the 95 has always done better than almost anyone else.

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Of course, the return of the oversized Big Bubble Air unit is still the headline act. Borrowing from the shoe's earliest days, the larger heel cushioning brings back a detail long appreciated by Air Max obsessives, making this revival feel that little bit more authentic.

Three decades on, the Air Max 95 still knows exactly how to command attention without overcomplicating things. Blue, red and a whole lot of grey shouldn't feel this timeless, yet here we are. 

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Some formulas were simply too good to leave in the archives.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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