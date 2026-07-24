Crocs Kinda Cooked With Its Swaggy Chef Sneaker

We already knew that Crocs made great clogs. It turns out, the brand also makes solid sneakers, including handsome trail styles and weirdly good Juniper shoes with Salehe Bembury. And its Bistro Work sneaker? Literal chef's kiss.

Crocs designed its Bistro Work sneaker for cooks, nurses, and hospitality workers. It's essentially a shoe for the people who were wearing Crocs before they became trendy.

The Bistro is part of Crocs At Work collection, a dedicated offering of comfy styles designed to power through long and busy shifts. But the Bistro just might be the most swaggy work shoe of them all.

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For one, it's surprisingly sleek. It features a sculptural stain-proof upper made of breathable mesh and cushy molded foam. It's also slip-resistant, thanks to Crocs Lock tread pattern on the outsoles. And it comes bathed in the classic Triple Black design, which only makes it more stylish.

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The Bistro Work sneaker debuted earlier this year and has since gone viral on TikTok. The brand even released a collaborative pair with Chef Works, the world's largest chef uniform supplier.

Who can blame them? The Bistro Work sneaker looks good and can handle the lunch rush. It has all the ingredients to be Crocs' next big hit. And it's now up for grabs on the brand's website for $70.

Add them to the chef rotation next to the Birkenstock's cool Reykjavik clogs.

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