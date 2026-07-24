Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Crocs Kinda Cooked With Its Swaggy Chef Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

We already knew that Crocs made great clogs. It turns out, the brand also makes solid sneakers, including handsome trail styles and weirdly good Juniper shoes with Salehe Bembury. And its Bistro Work sneaker? Literal chef's kiss.

Crocs designed its Bistro Work sneaker for cooks, nurses, and hospitality workers. It's essentially a shoe for the people who were wearing Crocs before they became trendy.

Shop Crocs
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Bistro is part of Crocs At Work collection, a dedicated offering of comfy styles designed to power through long and busy shifts. But the Bistro just might be the most swaggy work shoe of them all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For one, it's surprisingly sleek. It features a sculptural stain-proof upper made of breathable mesh and cushy molded foam. It's also slip-resistant, thanks to Crocs Lock tread pattern on the outsoles. And it comes bathed in the classic Triple Black design, which only makes it more stylish.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Bistro Work sneaker debuted earlier this year and has since gone viral on TikTok. The brand even released a collaborative pair with Chef Works, the world's largest chef uniform supplier.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Who can blame them? The Bistro Work sneaker looks good and can handle the lunch rush. It has all the ingredients to be Crocs' next big hit. And it's now up for grabs on the brand's website for $70.

Add them to the chef rotation next to the Birkenstock's cool Reykjavik clogs.

Shop Crocs

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Behold, Beautiful Birken-Crocs
  • Crocs Leaves the Clog Behind for a Surprisingly Serious Trail Shoe
  • Crocs’ Most Handsome Trail Sneaker Is Best Served on Ice
  • Crocs’ Tech-Driven Slip-On Is Rewriting the Rugged Mary Jane Playbook
  • This Ain’t Crocs x Toy Story’s First Rodeo
What To Read Next
  • adidas' Answer to the Flip Flop Craze Cuts (Trefoil) Deep
  • This All-Black Jordan Is a Stripped-Back Staple
  • Miu Miu’s 2000s-Era Bubble Shoe Is Peak Miu Miu
  • Crocs Kinda Cooked With Its Swaggy Chef Sneaker
  • State of the Art: Prada Is a Letterboxd Bro Come to Life
  • Nike’s Thicc Cheetos-Flavored Running Sneaker Is Finger-Licking Good
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now