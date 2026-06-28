Celebrate the WNBA With This Lilac Hued, Chromed-Out Nike All-Star

The intersection of basketball culture and sneakers has historically been dominated by signature models with roots on the hardwood. In 2026, though, as the cultural landscape surrounding the WNBA continues its meteoric rise, Nike is shifting its focus to lifestyle storytelling with the Nike Air Max 95 WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Instead of anchoring its commemorative efforts strictly to high-performance hoop shoes, the brand is using its most sacred lifestyle canvases to honor the celebratory weekend.

Arriving just in time for the league's mid-summer festivities, the Air Max 95 WNBA All-Star Weekend celebrates the energy of women's basketball by transforming the 1995 classic into a futuristic trophy.

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The shoe's iconic wavy side panels discard standard athletic suedes for a shifting gradient of Chrome leather overlays, giving the sneaker a liquid-metal finish.

To soften the heavy-metal aesthetic, a delicate layer of Barely Grape purple mesh handles the mesh section and upper eyelets, while punchy accents of Lagoon Pulse blue and Light Magenta pink light up the branding and loop loops.

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Underfoot, the design leans heavily into historical engineering, outfitting the model with the expanded Big Bubble four-window Air configuration with vibrant pink Air units.

Avoiding heavy-handed event logos or gimmicky graphics, this release points to a refreshing new era of tournament-adjacent footwear that doesn’t lose its relevance when the event is over.

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