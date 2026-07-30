Nike’s Chocolate-Covered Air Max Never Made It Out of the Chocolate Factory

Forget shoemaker, Nike is moonlighting as a full-service chocolatier. Willy Wonka, you've been put on notice.

In Shadow Brown, Nike'sAir Max 90 sneaker employs various shades of dark chocolate brown throughout the upper, including touches of peanut butter at the eyestay and outsole.

From top-to-bottom, this mocha-minded sneaker wraps 36 years of Air Max 90 sweetness into one chocolate-y package.

Contrast stitching throughout the Air Max 90 offers some subtle distinction, specifically as it relates to the tonal Swoosh taking up the majority of the midfoot.

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Tradition takes charge at the outsole where we get that peek-a-boo air unit that gives the tasty shoe its Swoosh-specific charm.

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The boxy brain-child of Tinker Hatfield, Nike's Air Max 90 kicked off a new wave of chunky runner favor at the start of the 90s. The decade prior was largely marked by sleek and snug runners like the Nike Pegasus and the Internationalist, slim shoes that served their purpose but are comparatively toned down. Thin runners were just the thing at the time.

But with the rise of the Air Max throughout the late 80s. Mr. Hatfield effectively started Nike's big shoe boom, the thunderous vibrations of which are still radiating throughout the sneaker stratosphere today.

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