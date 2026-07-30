Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Chocolate-Covered Air Max Never Made It Out of the Chocolate Factory

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 3

Forget shoemaker, Nike is moonlighting as a full-service chocolatier. Willy Wonka, you've been put on notice.

In Shadow Brown, Nike'sAir Max 90 sneaker employs various shades of dark chocolate brown throughout the upper, including touches of peanut butter at the eyestay and outsole.

shop nike here

From top-to-bottom, this mocha-minded sneaker wraps 36 years of Air Max 90 sweetness into one chocolate-y package.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Contrast stitching throughout the Air Max 90 offers some subtle distinction, specifically as it relates to the tonal Swoosh taking up the majority of the midfoot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Tradition takes charge at the outsole where we get that peek-a-boo air unit that gives the tasty shoe its Swoosh-specific charm.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The boxy brain-child of Tinker Hatfield, Nike's Air Max 90 kicked off a new wave of chunky runner favor at the start of the 90s. The decade prior was largely marked by sleek and snug runners like the Nike Pegasus and the Internationalist, slim shoes that served their purpose but are comparatively toned down. Thin runners were just the thing at the time.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But with the rise of the Air Max throughout the late 80s. Mr. Hatfield effectively started Nike's big shoe boom, the thunderous vibrations of which are still radiating throughout the sneaker stratosphere today.

shop nike here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Air Force 1 Is the Latest Generation of Tiffany Lore
  • There’s Techy Throwback Sneakers & There’s Nike’s Red-Hot Runner
  • This Week's Best Nike Sneaker Releases
  • A Nike Skate Slip-on So Simple, It’s Stylish
  • This Isn’t Normal Nike Dunk Heat
What To Read Next
  • It’s Emily Dawn Long’s World After All
  • Nike’s Chocolate-Covered Air Max Never Made It Out of the Chocolate Factory
  • "We Will Keep Winning": Ian Wright Can’t Wait to Wear Arsenal’s New Kit
  • Crocs Takes Its Simplest Clog to the Ballet
  • This Air Force 1 Is the Latest Generation of Tiffany Lore
  • Vans' Transparent Slip-on Bares It All
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now