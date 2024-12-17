Nike's Brand-New, Highly Techy Air Max Shoe Is Already a Classic

Nike's all-new Air Max DN8 sneaker is already a classic, and it hasn't even hit shelves yet.

Nike's newest Air Max sneaker, expected to drop in March 2025, has already leaked in several colorways, suggesting a sizable debut is on the horizon. And a new colorway has just entered the chat: the classic "Panda."

That's right. The Nike Air Max DN8 will release in the beloved "Panda" colorway, which is basically just black-and-white colorblocking. However with the shoe's unique design, specifically those "stripes" on the sidewall, it looks more like "Zebra" DN8s.

When you hear "Panda" and Nike in the same sentence, the brand's sought-after black and white Dunks almost instantly pop in my mind. At one point, Nike's "Panda" Dunks were flying off shelves, and Nike restocked them just as quickly.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike further rode on the "Panda" hype, dressing other models like the Jordan 1 Highs and Dunk Mids in the beloved colorway. Now, not even Nike's Air Max DN8 are safe from Panda-ification.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Nike Air Max DN8 is also anticipated to release in the iconic "Neon" colorway, which famously appeared on the Nike Air Max 95 model. It's a true Air Max, after all.

Again, the Nike Air Max DN8 is on track to have a pretty huge launch in 2025, judging by the slew of colorways shown already. Add the "Panda" pairs to the DN8's growing 2025 debut lineup, too.