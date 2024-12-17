Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Brand-New, Highly Techy Air Max Shoe Is Already a Classic

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's all-new Air Max DN8 sneaker is already a classic, and it hasn't even hit shelves yet.

Nike's newest Air Max sneaker, expected to drop in March 2025, has already leaked in several colorways, suggesting a sizable debut is on the horizon. And a new colorway has just entered the chat: the classic "Panda."

Shop Nike Air Max Dn

That's right. The Nike Air Max DN8 will release in the beloved "Panda" colorway, which is basically just black-and-white colorblocking. However with the shoe's unique design, specifically those "stripes" on the sidewall, it looks more like "Zebra" DN8s.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

When you hear "Panda" and Nike in the same sentence, the brand's sought-after black and white Dunks almost instantly pop in my mind. At one point, Nike's "Panda" Dunks were flying off shelves, and Nike restocked them just as quickly.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Nike further rode on the "Panda" hype, dressing other models like the Jordan 1 Highs and Dunk Mids in the beloved colorway. Now, not even Nike's Air Max DN8 are safe from Panda-ification.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Nike Air Max DN8 is also anticipated to release in the iconic "Neon" colorway, which famously appeared on the Nike Air Max 95 model. It's a true Air Max, after all.

Again, the Nike Air Max DN8 is on track to have a pretty huge launch in 2025, judging by the slew of colorways shown already. Add the "Panda" pairs to the DN8's growing 2025 debut lineup, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeACG "Delta River" Dri-FIT ADV Long-Sleeve Top
$150.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
NikeAir Max SNDR GTX Hyper Crimson/DK Smoke Grey-Fire Red
$220.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Smith Summit Cargo Pants Black/Anthracite/Summit White
$215.00
Available in:
XSSMXL
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's New Extra-Chonky Air Max Sneaker Is Already Olympian-Approved
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's New Insane Air Max Shoe Brings the Heat & Lots of Air
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Most High-Tech Air Max Sneaker Just Got Bigger (& Better)
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Underrated Air Max Sneaker Is Part Classic, All Clean
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s All-New Mega-Chunky Air Max Sneaker Comes With a Lift Kit
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Only Carhartt Can Perfect Carhartt
    • Style
  • Birkenstock’s Snakeskin Clog Is Off the Scales
    • Sneakers
  • The Ultra-Luxe, Hyper-Dapper Stan Smith Shoes Continue to Multiply
    • Style
  • Nike's Fruit-Flavored Air Jordan 12 Sneaker Is Straight Delicious
    • Sneakers
  • From ASICS to New Balance, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Argyle: In and Out of Exile
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now