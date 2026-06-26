Nike’s Chocolate-Covered Air Max Loafer Is a Well-Dressed Dessert

The Nike Air Max Phenomena era just got sweeter, thanks to a new chocolatey take on the sneaker-loafer.

Seriously, the new "Cacao Wow" Air Max dress shoe looks as if someone from the Nike design team dipped the model in melted chocolate, resulting in this delicious tonal brown spin.

No real shocker there. Nike's classic "Cacao Wow" scheme has produced other tasty shoes, including "Mocha"-style Dunk Lows and even Air Max 95 skate shoes. The Air Max Phenomena looks to be the first "Cacao Wow" sneaker-loafer.

And even in its new, yummy scheme, the Air Max Phenomena keeps its signature details, like the Air-cushioned soles and the textured leather loafer-style uppers. Basically, it's still the same ol' dressy hyrid balancing performance and sophistication. Just even more tasteful now.

Nike

We can thank Nike and the Serena Williams Design Crew for keeping the Air Max Phenomena fresh. The SWDC model debuted in 2025, landing in three stylish colors. After the success of the first batch, the collective restocked the original colorways and even introduced all-new flavors like metallic silver.

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The Air Max Phenomena is now available in "Cacao Wow" on Architecture and Sneakers' website for ¥20,130, roughly $124.

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