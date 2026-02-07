Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Quiet Return of Nike’s Most Elegant Air Max Loafer

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Remember Nike's viral Air Max sneaker-loafer? Well, it's back.

The Air Max Phenomena loafer has returned to the streets, with the sportswear brand restocking some of its most stylish colorways like the classic all-black iteration.

And nothing has changed (hopefully besides some fresh color options for this year). Expect the same chunky loafer style, equipped with the comfy Air units underfoot.

With the Air Max Phenomena, Nike basically made its classic Air Max Sunder into a classy dress shoe. The brand ditched the signature zip-up upper but kept the beefy soles infused with its famous cushioning technology.

The results are still sneaker-ish but also passes the vibe check for a fancy dinner.

Just as the sneaker-loafer movement began to heat up in 2025, Nike entered with the hot Air Max Phenomena, designed by the Serena Williams Design Crew.

The SWDC is essentially a design collective at Nike that makes sneakers and clothes inspired by, of course, Serena Williams, tennis' G.O.A.T.

Nike brings in new talent to the collective every year, meaning we're greeted with a fresh batch of cool pieces like, say, stylish sneaker-loafers.

With the buzz around loafer hybrids, it was no surprise that the Air Max Phenomena got snatched up. Now, they're back and available at stores like Hibbett Sports and Nordstrom for $155.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
