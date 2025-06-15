Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
In Blue Camo, Nike's Clean Lace-Free Air Maxes Are Anything But Invisible

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Even when wrapped in camouflage prints, Nike's laceless, chunky Air Max Sunder sneakers can't hide.

The latest Air Max Sunder sees the model's stretchy neoprene-ish uppers splashed with a bright blue camo print. Although camo is meant to help hide in plain sight, the classic pattern makes this already adventurous Nike design even bolder.

Shop Nike Air Max SNDR Camo

And that's not a bad thing. It's another solid scheme for the Sunder collection, which also features other vibrant flavors and even leather iterations.

Furthermore, the camo Air Max Sunder features reflective finishes around its perimeter. So, really, this Nike shoe couldn't go incognito if it tried.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Underneath, expect all the details that make the Sunders great, like its zipper closure revealing secret Nike numbers and cushioned Max Air units in its soles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

With the camo print experiencing a comeback in fashion, Nike couldn't have picked a better time to drop its blue camo Air Max Sunder sneaker. The shoe is currently available at Nike for $190.

Shop Nike Here

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
