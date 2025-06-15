In Blue Camo, Nike's Clean Lace-Free Air Maxes Are Anything But Invisible

Even when wrapped in camouflage prints, Nike's laceless, chunky Air Max Sunder sneakers can't hide.

The latest Air Max Sunder sees the model's stretchy neoprene-ish uppers splashed with a bright blue camo print. Although camo is meant to help hide in plain sight, the classic pattern makes this already adventurous Nike design even bolder.

And that's not a bad thing. It's another solid scheme for the Sunder collection, which also features other vibrant flavors and even leather iterations.

Furthermore, the camo Air Max Sunder features reflective finishes around its perimeter. So, really, this Nike shoe couldn't go incognito if it tried.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Underneath, expect all the details that make the Sunders great, like its zipper closure revealing secret Nike numbers and cushioned Max Air units in its soles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With the camo print experiencing a comeback in fashion, Nike couldn't have picked a better time to drop its blue camo Air Max Sunder sneaker. The shoe is currently available at Nike for $190.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.