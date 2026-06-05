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Nike’s Sequel Slip-on Ain't Your Normal Summer Sneaker — It's Better

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike Air Rift 2 is officially back, just in time for the summer, at that. It's even dressed in the ultimate summer outfit.

After returning in its OG "Kenya" colorway, the Air Rift 2 is now set to release in a classic "Summit White/Swan" color scheme, which is honestly perfect for the hotter season.

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Nike's "Summit White" colorway isn't your average white scheme. It's really more of a grey-ish white that gives Nike's sneakers (and Air Max boots) a clean yet slightly rugged look.

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For the Air Rift 2, the color scheme really ups the vintage charm. It makes the slip-on sneaker look as if it came straight from the archives to the shelves.

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The Air Rift 2 was born in 2002, so it's an early 2000s baby. It's a sequel to the OG Air Rift, but it loses the strap and opts for a bit more coverage. It's still very breathable, cushy, and, of course, split at the toe.

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Nike confirmed the Air Rift 2's return in May during its second episode of SNKRS Verified, which also featured those woven Air Max 95s and the all-black Air Liquid Max.

Again, we already witnessed the return of the "Kenya" colorway. The "Summit White/Swan" Air Rift 2s are now available on atmos Tokyo's website for around $106. It will be released at more stores soon.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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