Nike’s Sequel Slip-on Ain't Your Normal Summer Sneaker — It's Better

The Nike Air Rift 2 is officially back, just in time for the summer, at that. It's even dressed in the ultimate summer outfit.

After returning in its OG "Kenya" colorway, the Air Rift 2 is now set to release in a classic "Summit White/Swan" color scheme, which is honestly perfect for the hotter season.

Nike's "Summit White" colorway isn't your average white scheme. It's really more of a grey-ish white that gives Nike's sneakers (and Air Max boots) a clean yet slightly rugged look.

For the Air Rift 2, the color scheme really ups the vintage charm. It makes the slip-on sneaker look as if it came straight from the archives to the shelves.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Air Rift 2 was born in 2002, so it's an early 2000s baby. It's a sequel to the OG Air Rift, but it loses the strap and opts for a bit more coverage. It's still very breathable, cushy, and, of course, split at the toe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike confirmed the Air Rift 2's return in May during its second episode of SNKRS Verified, which also featured those woven Air Max 95s and the all-black Air Liquid Max.

Again, we already witnessed the return of the "Kenya" colorway. The "Summit White/Swan" Air Rift 2s are now available on atmos Tokyo's website for around $106. It will be released at more stores soon.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.