Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Bode Made Nike Sneakers. Now, Nike's Making Bode Sneakers

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike has started to quietly roll out general release pairs of its retro Astrograbber, including a new black leather pair that calls back to the sought-after Bode collab.

The latest Astrograbber arrives in "Black/Muslin," essentially a black and off-white colorway featuring buttery leather uppers and old-school Nike branding.

Shop Nike

All it needs is some sporty charms on the laces, and it'd be super Bode-coded.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In 2024, Nike enlisted Emily Adams Bode Aujla's brand to help revive its classic Astrograbber sneaker. The fashion brand ended up delivering four stylish spins on the reborn football sneaker, including a luxe black leather version.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Bode's Nike sneakers have all since sold out. But with Nike dropping a general-release leather Astrograbber, it's almost like getting a second chance, just hold the Bode part.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Astrograbber "Black/Muslin" sneaker is expected to drop sometime this year on Nike's website. It's expected to retail for $135 like the other general-release Astrograbbers.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Martine Rose Made Nike's Craziest Shox Hybrid. Now, It's Back
  • Nike Made Literal "Black Cat" Air Force 1s
  • This Signature Nike Basketball Shoe Went from Beast Mode to "Tiffany" Mode
  • Bode's Leather Nike Sneakers Are Tastefully Green
  • Bode's Blacked-Out Nike Sneaker Is So Simple It's Stylish
What To Read Next
  • Bode Made Nike Sneakers. Now, Nike's Making Bode Sneakers
  • Leave It to Patta To Make Nike’s High-Tech Air Max Even Cooler
  • Wear (All) Your Clothes
  • The King (& Queen) of Workwear
  • The New Season's Most Stylish Football Kits Are Beautifully Understated
  • The Vision for Demna's Gucci? Think "Evil Tom Ford"
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now