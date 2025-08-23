Bode Made Nike Sneakers. Now, Nike's Making Bode Sneakers

Nike has started to quietly roll out general release pairs of its retro Astrograbber, including a new black leather pair that calls back to the sought-after Bode collab.

The latest Astrograbber arrives in "Black/Muslin," essentially a black and off-white colorway featuring buttery leather uppers and old-school Nike branding.

All it needs is some sporty charms on the laces, and it'd be super Bode-coded.

In 2024, Nike enlisted Emily Adams Bode Aujla's brand to help revive its classic Astrograbber sneaker. The fashion brand ended up delivering four stylish spins on the reborn football sneaker, including a luxe black leather version.

Bode's Nike sneakers have all since sold out. But with Nike dropping a general-release leather Astrograbber, it's almost like getting a second chance, just hold the Bode part.

The Astrograbber "Black/Muslin" sneaker is expected to drop sometime this year on Nike's website. It's expected to retail for $135 like the other general-release Astrograbbers.

