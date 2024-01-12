Sign up to never miss a drop
Bode x Nike Is Officially On (Retro Sneakers Included)

Morgan Smith

Murmurs of Bode and Nike linking up began in 2023. Fast forward to 2024, first looks at Bode x Nike have arrived.

Bode revealed its Nike collaboration during its Fall/Winter 2024 preview, debuted on January 12. Titled "Bode Recreation," Bode snuck its Nike Astro Grabber into a sea of retro-looking sports apparel and post-practice sweaters.

A Nike sneaker reveal for an athletics-focused collection? Perfect timing.

Bode's Nike Astro Grabber keeps things simple, appearing in classic black and white leather — almost like plucking one of the model's classic colorways from the 70s (a black and white Astro Grabber dropped in 1974).

From the looks, Bode's Nike sneaker maintains the retro football shoe's distinct waffle sole while freshening things up with collaborative branding on the tongue.

Bode's FW24 collection didn't introduce any noticeable collaborative clothing, it seems. However, Bode and Nike are rumored to deliver some apparel and accessories together, too.

Emily Adams Bode-Aujlav's Bode typically draws inspiration from familiar items like grandma's quilt or table linens to make stylish, nostalgic pieces. Bode's wears have earned fandom from famous faces like Ryan Reynolds and Kendrick Lamar.

I suspect Bode's Nike apparel will follow something along the lines of Bode FW24 with, well, Bode-y athletic wears. Bode x Nike will probably merge Nike silhouettes with Bode's signature retro feels and techniques like patchwork and crocheting.

Since the shoes appeared in Bode's FW24 preview, it's safe to assume that we will see the Bode x Nike collaboration sometime towards the end of the year. If fans are lucky, maybe they'll get the collab sooner rather than later.

There's a current slim retro sneaker revolution (Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66, adidas Samba, etc) going on, and Nike's revival of the Astro Grabber through Bode puts its football shoe right on schedule.

