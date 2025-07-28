Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
One of Nike’s Oldest Shoes Is Staging a Glorious Comeback

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
Only two years after producing its first sneaker, the Moon Shoe, Nike had another brilliant design ready to unleash onto the sporting world. The Astrograbber, released in 1974, was a utilitarian turf shoe invented for improved grip and traction on American football fields.

Building off the waffle sole unit used on Nike’s first running shoes, the Astrograbber featured a series of deep square lugs on the bottom, while mesh uppers ensured breathability. 

However, in the five decades since its release, the Astrograbber’s story has become known only to keen Nike historians. And, in more recent times, those who appreciate the slow craft of the American brand Bode.

Bode brought the Astrograbber back into the limelight last year by retooling the shoe, giving it a slightly thicker profile and premium fabrics. Now, the sneaker is ready for a wider rollout. 

Hot on the heels of two pastel-colored renditions, the Astrograbber is arriving in premium forest green suede contrasted by hits of white Nike branding (a color combination officially titled “Fir and Phantom” by the American sportswear giant). 

It’s an understated classic colorway for an equally understated classic sneaker, set to be released this August via Nike's website.

The return of this little-known Nike sneaker continues.

