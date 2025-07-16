Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Grand Return of a Semi-Forgotten But Flawless Nike Turf Shoe

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

With the general release of its Astrograbber sneaker, Nike has unearthed a formerly little-known gem hidden in its vast footwear archives.

Originally released in the ‘70s as a turf training shoe, the Astrograbber sneaker was built for traction-heavy runs and cutting hard on grass fields. The low-cut shoe has the pared-back and wearable build of sports shoes indicative of the era in which it was born made entirely uncomplicated by a slim profile and leather upper. 

Shop Nike Astrograbber
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s a winning formula best demonstrated by the time that Bode famously revived the shoe last year, a collaboration that deservedly earned widespread praise

But now, the Astrograbber sneaker is returning sans Bode branding.

Nike
1 / 2

Dressed in a creamy pale yellow upper with a contrasting black swoosh, or light blue with a pale yellow swoosh, the Astrograbber's return to sneaker shop shelves is beautifully drenched in pastel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

At a time when flat-soled, ‘70s-style sports shoes are prevalent across the fashion industry, Nike is issuing abundant reminders that it has a vast archive of these sorts of versatile sneaker styles waiting in the wings.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Whether it be the brand’s Waffle Racer running shoe or its Killshot court sneaker, Nike is demonstrating a renewed focus on all things ‘70s.

These general release Astrograbber sneakers, available on July 25 via Nike’s website for $150, only add weight to that ‘70s revival.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$108.50
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeW Air Superfly
$77.00
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Sold out
NikePegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
$185.00
Available in:
Sold out

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Leave It to Nike to Improve an Already-Flawless Running Shoe
  • The Return of Nike's Most Classic (& Fruity) Jordan 5 Sneaker
  • In "Neutral Olive," Nike's Skate-ish Jordan Shoe Looks Almost Too Good
  • A Legendary Colorway Mashup Meets Nike's Flawless Jordan Hybrid
  • The Quite Literally Red-Hot Return of Martine Rose's Wildly Un-Formal Nike Shox
What To Read Next
  • Yohji Yamamoto Dressed an All-Powerful adidas Running Shoe In Luxe Leather
  • A Floral Fruit Basket For the Feet
  • GAT Damn
  • A Delicious Revamp of New Balance’s Supremely Stylish Skate Dad Shoe
  • sacai x Carhartt Workwear Simultaneously Huge & Small
  • Dr. Martens Made Badass Boots so Good That They're Literally on Fire
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now