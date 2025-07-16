A Grand Return of a Semi-Forgotten But Flawless Nike Turf Shoe

With the general release of its Astrograbber sneaker, Nike has unearthed a formerly little-known gem hidden in its vast footwear archives.

Originally released in the ‘70s as a turf training shoe, the Astrograbber sneaker was built for traction-heavy runs and cutting hard on grass fields. The low-cut shoe has the pared-back and wearable build of sports shoes indicative of the era in which it was born made entirely uncomplicated by a slim profile and leather upper.

It’s a winning formula best demonstrated by the time that Bode famously revived the shoe last year, a collaboration that deservedly earned widespread praise.

But now, the Astrograbber sneaker is returning sans Bode branding.

Dressed in a creamy pale yellow upper with a contrasting black swoosh, or light blue with a pale yellow swoosh, the Astrograbber's return to sneaker shop shelves is beautifully drenched in pastel.

At a time when flat-soled, ‘70s-style sports shoes are prevalent across the fashion industry, Nike is issuing abundant reminders that it has a vast archive of these sorts of versatile sneaker styles waiting in the wings.

Whether it be the brand’s Waffle Racer running shoe or its Killshot court sneaker, Nike is demonstrating a renewed focus on all things ‘70s.

These general release Astrograbber sneakers, available on July 25 via Nike’s website for $150, only add weight to that ‘70s revival.

