Nike's Rugged "Frankenstein" Dunks Are More Beautiful Than Monstrous

If Frankenstein were a sneakerhead, he'd definitely have these new Nike Dunks in rotation.

The new Nike sneakers are even called the "Frankenstein" Dunks. Again, it's all the more reason for them to make his rotation. They have his name on them!

As the "Frankenstein" sneaker, the new Nikes naturally offer a few clever nods to the monster. In particular, the Dunk Low features some stitched-up panels, playing on his pieced-together appearance.

These stitches ultimately "bring" together premium materials on the upper, like smooth suede and velvet-like leather touches. Finished in rugged brown and olive green colors, the Nike Dunk not only is the perfect "Frankenstein" shoe but it also has a nice rugged, workwear vibe.

Normal Frankenstein? Freak of nature. Frankenstein in maybe some Carhartt and his own Nike Dunks? Too fresh.

Nike has given a few sneakers Frankenstein-level makeovers by mashing classics together and creating some of the craziest hybrids of all time. The brand has also dropped other sneakers directly inspired by the infamous humanoid in the past.

But the "Frankenstein" Dunks takes the story to a new top-tier level.

The Nike Dunk Low "Frankenstein," or "Brown Kelp," sneakers are now finally here, available at retailers like Shoe Palace and Shiekh for $120.

Nike's Dunks land just in time for spooky season, joining a promising lineup of Halloween-ready sneakers like A'ja Wilson's "Candy Corn Queen" signature shoes and wizardly sneakers.

