Nike's Futuristic Slip-On Is Bubbling Under the Surface

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For a brand with one of the deepest archives in sneakers, Nike has spent an awful lot of time looking backwards lately.

The First Sight Shadow feels like a reminder that it's still capable of coming up with something entirely new.

There's no obvious retro reference to obsess over here. No forgotten running model from ‘98, no anniversary story, no painstaking one-to-one recreation. Instead, the First Sight feels like Nike letting its design team have a little fun for the first time in a while.

The silhouette lands somewhere between performance runner and fashion sneaker (spot the no laces). Wavy paneling wraps around breathable mesh and metallic accents give the whole thing a slightly futuristic feel without venturing into concept-shoe territory. It feels sleek and refreshingly different.

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More importantly, it doesn't look like it's trying to cash in on every sneaker trend at once. While the industry continues to mine the archives for its next hit, the First Sight quietly does its own thing.

Whether it becomes Nike's next big franchise remains to be seen, but that's almost beside the point. In a sea of familiar faces, a genuinely new silhouette is reason enough to pay attention.

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Sometimes taking the road less travelled is the coolest move of all. The First Sight drops on Nike's website July 24.

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