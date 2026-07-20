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This Is Nike’s Technical Air Max at Its Techiest

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Air Max TL 2.5 sneaker is already quite techy. Nike said more, please.

But when you're a Nike sneaker with full-length Air cushioning and Matrix-level uppers, how much more techy can you get? Simple. Just add toggle laces.

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Nike did just that, giving its Air Max sneaker adjustable shoelaces. It makes the shoes slightly easier to wear, without worrying about the shoelaces coming undone. At the same time, it ups the model's technical charm.

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Now, it's not only maxing out on Nike Air but also techy-ness.

Nike's Air Max TL 2.5 re-entered the sneaker space in 2024 through a COMME des GARÇONS collaboration, after appearing on the runways during Paris Fashion Week.

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Since its revival, the model has seen several solid colorways, including the iconic "Neon" treatment. But the newest drop is easily the most practical makeover yet. It joins other Nike models, like the Air Max 95 and P-6000, which have received similar outdoorsy updates.

The Air Max TL 2.5 sneakers arrive in a "Smoke Grey" colorway, alongside some other neutral options. They're now available on Nike France's website for €179.99, or around $205.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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