This Is Nike’s Technical Air Max at Its Techiest

The Air Max TL 2.5 sneaker is already quite techy. Nike said more, please.

But when you're a Nike sneaker with full-length Air cushioning and Matrix-level uppers, how much more techy can you get? Simple. Just add toggle laces.

Nike did just that, giving its Air Max sneaker adjustable shoelaces. It makes the shoes slightly easier to wear, without worrying about the shoelaces coming undone. At the same time, it ups the model's technical charm.

Now, it's not only maxing out on Nike Air but also techy-ness.

Nike

Nike's Air Max TL 2.5 re-entered the sneaker space in 2024 through a COMME des GARÇONS collaboration, after appearing on the runways during Paris Fashion Week.

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Since its revival, the model has seen several solid colorways, including the iconic "Neon" treatment. But the newest drop is easily the most practical makeover yet. It joins other Nike models, like the Air Max 95 and P-6000, which have received similar outdoorsy updates.

The Air Max TL 2.5 sneakers arrive in a "Smoke Grey" colorway, alongside some other neutral options. They're now available on Nike France's website for €179.99, or around $205.

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