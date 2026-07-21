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Nike’s Suede Skate Slipper Is the Good Kind of Basic

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Stefan Janoski's signature skate shoe is an icon for a reason. Besides its solid boardfeel, the Janoski looks good in just about anything and in any form.

For example, the Janoski+ Slip sneaker is a slip-on version of the classic sneaker. It's still just as simple and sleek in design but free of laces. The slipper may even be sleeker than the OG, thanks to the cleaner upper. It leaves more room for the stylish materials.

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The model's "Black/Gum" colorway, which is available on Nike's website for $90, is particularly nice. It arrives with smooth black suede uppers and a gum rubber sole. Besides a quiet Swoosh on the sidewall and signature Janoski tags, that's pretty much it for the Slip. And that's perfectly okay.

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Of course, under the hood, it maintains all the session-ready details which made it a classic in the first place, like Zoom Air cushioning and the patterned outsoles specifically engineered for skating.

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The Janoski has dabbled in some fashion-y looks, having literally received velvet rope treatment and a furry makeover before. But if we're being completely honest, the model is best served basic.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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