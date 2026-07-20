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Nike’s Dunk-Coded Sneaker Joins Its Most Exclusive Skate Club

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike SB's Code 58 is now a part of Club 58, Nike's most exclusive skate club.

Club 58 is a Nike SB group of respected skate shops, 58 of them to be exact. And whereas other clubs get jackets, Club 58 gets special Nike skate shoes, like beautiful "Gulf" Dunks and "Racer Blue" Code 58 sneakers.

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That's right. The Dunk-ish model has landed in a new, stylish "Racer Blue" look, with Club 58 branding sewn onto the heels. It also offers a mix of suede and woven materials for the upper, dressed in deep blue and black. Nike also added some minty green shoelaces and a black leather Swoosh for a pop of color and extra texture.

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It almost gives off the same spooky vibe as Zion Williamson's "Voodoo" Jordans.

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Even though it's Halloween-ready, the Code 58 sneaker was actually designed for the World Cup festivities. It features the same "SB FC" logos as those cream Air Max 95s and pink Tennis Classic skate shoes from earlier. They formed the SB FC pack, a collection of jerseys and shoes that married skate and soccer aesthetics.

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The blue and black Code 58 sneaker didn't appear alongside the official collection. Really, it's more of the pack's best-kept secret.

Speaking of which, the Code 58 "Racer Blue" sneaker is now up for grabs on Nike's website for $90.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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