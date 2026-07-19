Nike's Wavy Blue Air Max Is the Ultimate Store Run Flex

It turns out, there's another Nike Air Max 95 sneaker inspired by another convenience store.

The latest Big Bubble model comes dressed in blue suede uppers, grey accents, and red outlines, all seemingly inspired by Lawson, one of Japan's biggest convenience store chains, and its signature logo.

In case you missed it, Nike also designed an equally textural 7-Eleven-inspired Air Max 95. The sneakers were even scheduled to drop on July 11, a.k.a. "7-Eleven Day," which gets you free Slurpees all day.

However, the "7-Eleven" sneakers have since been pulled from release calendars. The convenience store recently sued the sportswear giant for using its trademarked colors.

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It's a shame sneakerheads may never be able to flex the "7-Eleven" Air Maxes on their next gas station run, or even on 7-Eleven Day. But there's some good news here: the "Lawson" pairs are still happening.

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Yes, the Lawson-themed Air Max 95 Big Bubble sneakers are slated to drop on July 25 on Nike's SNKRS app for $200.

Nike's simply calling them the "Blue Sapphire and Action Red" sneakers (remember: they're not an official collaboration with Lawson). Smart move.

And it even keeps product description straightforward: "Since its debut, the AM95 has been the flyest way to get around, even if you're just strolling around." Or stopping by your favorite Japanese convenience store.

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