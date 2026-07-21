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adidas' Spacey Chrome Stunner Is Not from This World

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
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adidas is living in 3036, and it has the chromed-out charm to prove it. Off the rip, the Urban Reverie 2.0 sneaker is a sleek, modern stunner.

But when you add a chromated color-way, you get a sneaker that's simultaneously ahead of its time and ridiculously on-brand.

shop adidas here

The ultra-slim, low-profile silhouette features shiny metallic overlays, paired with white laces and a matching rubber outsole. Despite its inherent sportiness, the Urban Reverie manages to weave in some ballet-style charm with its slim disposition and graceful paneling throughout. Its spacecraft-chic meets ballet-sneaker in the best way possible.

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In terms of adidas sneakers, the Urban Reverie 2.0 is the new kid on the block.

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It's one of many recent summer drops from the Three Stripes that have managed to bring the heat without re-inventing the wheel. See, even though this is a new sneaker, this isn't the Urban Reverie's first rodeo.

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It's just that, where previous iterations opted for straps and slip-on mechanisms, this model is taking it back to classic laces, a simple but trusted metric that brings this otherworldly shoe down to earth a bit.

Just because it looks like a spacecraft doesn't mean it's forgotten its earthbound roots.

shop adidas here
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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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