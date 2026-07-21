adidas' Spacey Chrome Stunner Is Not from This World

adidas is living in 3036, and it has the chromed-out charm to prove it. Off the rip, the Urban Reverie 2.0 sneaker is a sleek, modern stunner.

But when you add a chromated color-way, you get a sneaker that's simultaneously ahead of its time and ridiculously on-brand.

The ultra-slim, low-profile silhouette features shiny metallic overlays, paired with white laces and a matching rubber outsole. Despite its inherent sportiness, the Urban Reverie manages to weave in some ballet-style charm with its slim disposition and graceful paneling throughout. Its spacecraft-chic meets ballet-sneaker in the best way possible.

In terms of adidas sneakers, the Urban Reverie 2.0 is the new kid on the block.

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It's one of many recent summer drops from the Three Stripes that have managed to bring the heat without re-inventing the wheel. See, even though this is a new sneaker, this isn't the Urban Reverie's first rodeo.

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It's just that, where previous iterations opted for straps and slip-on mechanisms, this model is taking it back to classic laces, a simple but trusted metric that brings this otherworldly shoe down to earth a bit.

Just because it looks like a spacecraft doesn't mean it's forgotten its earthbound roots.

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