Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Ultra-Functional GORE-TEX Boot Is a Tactical Beast

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 4

Nike is not in the business of cowboy boots, but this might be the closest the Swoosh has waded out into the waters of western-tinged footwear.

The Nike SFB Air Field Ukiah R GORE-TEX boot is a waterproof gem that brings a bit of incognito steez to the Swoosh's increasingly bold arsenal. Though these days, camo is so beloved it's pretty much a neutral.

shop nike here

On its own, the SFB Air Field Ukiah boot is a form-fitting boot with a sleek, utilitarian build made for military professionals, hence the soft rubber forefront and internal rock shield that creates a protective barrier designed for walking on rocks and other rough terrains. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This 8-inch stunner is also AR 670-1-compliant, meaning it's approved for active-duty Army use. Basically, this shoe is super official. Now, in a calm camo colorway, the war-ready boot, which was built to blend in, stands out.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Brown suede coats the perimeter and the shaft with peekaboo camo swatches throughout.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But don't let the boot's soft brown textiles and slim build fool you — this is one hardworking shoe.

Kitted with waterproof GORE-TEX, this boot keeps feet dry in any weather, and the soft rubber "Goat-tek" upper is thin enough for tactile support.

The camo coloring serves its purpose, blending into the autumnal hues of nature, but beyond all of that, it just looks really cool. And when it comes to boots, isn’t that what really counts?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Such a saucy shoe is an accomplishment by almost any metric, but this is especially impactful from Nike, which doesn't even really do boots. At least not often.

In that sense, the FB Air Field Ukiah, available on the Nike website for $215, is literally the hit no one saw coming.

shop nike here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Ultra-Stylish, High-Tech ACG Trail Runner Is Literally Down for Whatever
  • Nike's Classic Air Max Is Freshest When Dressed Like Nike's *Other* Classic Air Max
  • Nike’s Cleanest ACG Moc Gone Summer-Sweet Frozé Mode
  • The Thickest Nike Air Max Ever Is Tasty AF With Blueberry Glaze
What To Read Next
  • “You Just Do the Work and Let it Go”: Marni’s Meryll Rogge on Her Excellent Debut
  • Nike's Ultra-Functional GORE-TEX Boot Is a Tactical Beast
  • Vans’ Cute Mary Jane Sneaker Has Been Hiding Its Not-So-Secret Grungy Side
  • Stone Island Created New Balance’s Softest Sneaker Ever
  • adidas’ Italian Sneaker Looks Best in a Canadian Tuxedo
  • adidas’ Brunch-Ready Samba Is Straight from the Chocolate Factory
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now