Nike's Ultra-Functional GORE-TEX Boot Is a Tactical Beast

Nike is not in the business of cowboy boots, but this might be the closest the Swoosh has waded out into the waters of western-tinged footwear.

The Nike SFB Air Field Ukiah R GORE-TEX boot is a waterproof gem that brings a bit of incognito steez to the Swoosh's increasingly bold arsenal. Though these days, camo is so beloved it's pretty much a neutral.

On its own, the SFB Air Field Ukiah boot is a form-fitting boot with a sleek, utilitarian build made for military professionals, hence the soft rubber forefront and internal rock shield that creates a protective barrier designed for walking on rocks and other rough terrains.

This 8-inch stunner is also AR 670-1-compliant, meaning it's approved for active-duty Army use. Basically, this shoe is super official. Now, in a calm camo colorway, the war-ready boot, which was built to blend in, stands out.

Brown suede coats the perimeter and the shaft with peekaboo camo swatches throughout.

But don't let the boot's soft brown textiles and slim build fool you — this is one hardworking shoe.

Kitted with waterproof GORE-TEX, this boot keeps feet dry in any weather, and the soft rubber "Goat-tek" upper is thin enough for tactile support.

The camo coloring serves its purpose, blending into the autumnal hues of nature, but beyond all of that, it just looks really cool. And when it comes to boots, isn’t that what really counts?

Such a saucy shoe is an accomplishment by almost any metric, but this is especially impactful from Nike, which doesn't even really do boots. At least not often.

In that sense, the FB Air Field Ukiah, available on the Nike website for $215, is literally the hit no one saw coming.

