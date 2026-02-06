Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Rugged Nike Air Max Boot Who Became an Even Cooler Dad Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Who knew the Air Max Goadome boot would look even better as a low-top dad sneaker? Nike did.

The next phase of the ACG model's revival involves a low-top version called the Air Max Goadome Low. It's an even more pared-down edition, complete with refined uppers and a low-cut look.

It's basically a chunky dad shoe now.

The Air Max Goadome Low maintains the rugged charm of the original, featuring the usual waterproof leather uppers and bulky outdoor-ready soles injected with Nike's famous Air technology.

The low-top boot (or, erm, sneaker?) is just as stylish as the OG, too. For its big launch, the Air Max Goadome Low will release in classic black leather. It's scheduled to drop on Nike's SNKRS app on February 20 for $175.

Nike's Goadome Low will also launch in a velvety taupe option, for the Goadome fans looking for something a little more suave.

Like the previous taller Air Max boot, which has appeared in furry designs and cherry blossom-themed schemes, Nike's Air Max Goadome Low looks to keep up the model's stylish traditions.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
