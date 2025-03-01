Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Sleeper Hit Basketball Shoe Goes Luxe Beast Mode

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Earlier this year, Nike unveiled its Black Label collection, which included a few beloved basketball shoes with serious premium upgrades and all-black color schemes. Amongst the lineup, Nike debuted a new blinged-out Ja 2, transforming Ja Morant's signature shoe into a quiet luxury beast. Literally.

The Black Label's Ja 2 sneakers come with these claw marks featuring shimmering Swarovski crystals. The shoe also boasts crystalized Swooshes and an embellished version of Morant's signature logo.

Shop Nike Ja 2 Black Label
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike and Swarovski continue to maintain a tight relationship, having just designed some flashy Air Max Plus sneakers earlier this year. The Black Label collection also features another Swarovski x Nike Ja 2 sneaker, a $550 pair bathed almost entirely in the Austrian label's diamond-like crystals.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Ja 2 Scratch sneakers, on the other hand, are much more subtle with their crystal details — cheaper, too (it's retailing for $250).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Elsewhere on the upper, the Ja 2s offer a combination of blacked-out mesh and super smooth suede, maintaining the collection's all-black theme with lowkey luxe textures.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As ready as they may seem for hooping, Nike states that its Swarosvki'd Ja 2 sneakers are not "intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)." Translation: you could lose some crystals if you take these literal gems to the court. Although, Morant didn't seem to have any issues when he wore them during a game. Caution is advised, though.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Basketball shoes are in a good place right now, design-wise. Modern signature shoes and in-line models look more like wearable art pieces than performance shoes. But don't let the stylish looks fool you — these sneakers still feature some of the most advanced tech to keep athletes and fans alike on their A-game.

The rest of Nike's Black Label collection includes signature shoes like Devin Booker's Book 1 and Sabrina Ionescu's Sabrina 2. There's also a pair of croc LeBron 22s, perhaps the most luxurious the model's ever looked.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But for those in the market for the Swarovski Nike Ja 2 Scratch, they're now available on Nike's website.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$165.00
Available in:
4040.54142.5444547.5
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Turns Out: Nike’s All-Black Air Force 1 Has a Soft (& Silky) Side
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Incredibly Elegant LeBron Croc Shoe Is Quiet Luxury for the Courts
    • Sneakers
  • 35 Years Later, Nike's Fine "Black Metallic" Jordan Shoe Still Shines Bright
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Tech'd-up Shox Sneaker Looks Even Better as a Rugged "Trail Shoe"
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Timelessly Clean "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Is Officially Born Again
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Sleeper Hit Basketball Shoe Goes Luxe Beast Mode
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Italian-Crafted "Birks" Are Pure Quiet Luxury
    • Sneakers
  • Loewe's Golden Bike Is for Everyone
    • Style
  • If Cyborgs Wore Sunglasses, They’d Choose Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster
    • Style
  • Love Letters From Loro Piana
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • A London-Based Music Label Is Behind This Texturally Stunning Nike Air Max
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now