Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Incredibly Elegant LeBron Croc Shoe Is Quiet Luxury for the Courts

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner, and Nike is already going beast mode with its lineup. On top of bringing back red-hot icons like the "Black Toe" 1s and the infamously "banned" Bred 1s, the sportswear brand has also cooked up a super nice "Black Label" collection of fancy basketball shoes.

The leader of this incredibly luxe pack is, without a doubt, Nike's LeBron 22. LeBron James' signature shoe goes stealth mode most elegantly, embracing an all-black design and stylish exotic textures. Specifically, Nike has decked out the LeBrons with faux croc skin and pony hair. Very nice.

Shop Nike Lebron 22
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The latest LeBron 22s is another one for the book of tasteful LeBron sneakers. But it also strengthens the case for the new-age basketball shoes that are strangely good-looking, almost too fashionable for the courts even. Despite my thoughts and opinions, these shoes are very much present on game days, though. After all, they're packed out with plenty of hooping-ready tech.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The LeBron 22s finish with a few other fancy touches, like gold branding moments, including a cursive "B" on the tongue (for Bron, of course!). Otherwise, the model maintains its traditional cushy look, including the padded collar. It also preserves the basketball icon's signature on the heel.

In addition to the LeBrons, Nike's "Black Label" collection also includes a Sabrina 2, JA 2, Giannis Freak 6, and Nike GT Hustle 2. Each basketball shoe comes in black and is complete with premium upgrades. For instance, Ja Morant's Nike JA 2 shoes get flooded out with rhinestones for its makeover.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike's "Black Label" sneakers are anticipated to release on February 14, kicking off All-Star Weekend with a bang. It's being said that only 1,984 of those stunning LeBron 22 shoes will drop, nodding to King James' birth year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Sheesh. Nike basketball shoes and iconic Jordan comebacks all in one weekend? As we manifest Ws for our wishlist sneakers, let's pray for our pockets too.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$165.00
Available in:
4040.54142.5444547.5
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • COMME des GARÇONS' Nike Sneakers Have Never Been So Classic (or Branded)
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Sleeper Hit Basketball Shoe Goes Luxe Beast Mode
    • Sneakers
  • In Blacked-Out Suede, a Nike Skate Shoe Upgrades To Quiet Stunner
    • Sneakers
  • One of the First Nike Running Shoes Is Back & Beautifully Textured
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Gum Drops and Candy Canes Have Nothing On These LeBron XXIIs
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
What To Read Next
  • In Beautiful Beige, adidas' Samba-ish Tobacco Sneaker Is Smoking Hot
    • Sneakers
  • RANRA's Artisan Technical Gear Is Both Archaic and Cutting-Edge
    • Style
  • How a Quiet Japanese Brand Suddenly Took Over Luxury Menswear
    • Style
  • The Gentle Monster-Fication of Eyewear Is Real
    • Style
  • Brain Dead Has Hijacked America’s Oldest Clothing Brand
    • Style
  • Suited Seduction at Haider Ackermann's Tom Ford Debut
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now