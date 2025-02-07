Nike's Incredibly Elegant LeBron Croc Shoe Is Quiet Luxury for the Courts

NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner, and Nike is already going beast mode with its lineup. On top of bringing back red-hot icons like the "Black Toe" 1s and the infamously "banned" Bred 1s, the sportswear brand has also cooked up a super nice "Black Label" collection of fancy basketball shoes.

The leader of this incredibly luxe pack is, without a doubt, Nike's LeBron 22. LeBron James' signature shoe goes stealth mode most elegantly, embracing an all-black design and stylish exotic textures. Specifically, Nike has decked out the LeBrons with faux croc skin and pony hair. Very nice.

The latest LeBron 22s is another one for the book of tasteful LeBron sneakers. But it also strengthens the case for the new-age basketball shoes that are strangely good-looking, almost too fashionable for the courts even. Despite my thoughts and opinions, these shoes are very much present on game days, though. After all, they're packed out with plenty of hooping-ready tech.

The LeBron 22s finish with a few other fancy touches, like gold branding moments, including a cursive "B" on the tongue (for Bron, of course!). Otherwise, the model maintains its traditional cushy look, including the padded collar. It also preserves the basketball icon's signature on the heel.

In addition to the LeBrons, Nike's "Black Label" collection also includes a Sabrina 2, JA 2, Giannis Freak 6, and Nike GT Hustle 2. Each basketball shoe comes in black and is complete with premium upgrades. For instance, Ja Morant's Nike JA 2 shoes get flooded out with rhinestones for its makeover.

Nike's "Black Label" sneakers are anticipated to release on February 14, kicking off All-Star Weekend with a bang. It's being said that only 1,984 of those stunning LeBron 22 shoes will drop, nodding to King James' birth year.

Sheesh. Nike basketball shoes and iconic Jordan comebacks all in one weekend? As we manifest Ws for our wishlist sneakers, let's pray for our pockets too.