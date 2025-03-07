Nike's Wonderfully Basic Sneaker Is Looking Mustard-Fresh

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

When it comes to Nike's latest Killshot 2 sneaker, it's hard not to scream "MUSTARRRDDD" like Kendrick Lamar in his song "tv off." The newest iteration is quite literally as fresh as the satisfyingly tangy condiment.

As basic as its design may be, the Nike Killshot 2 is a favorite in menswear circles — on-screen boyfriends, too. The simple design isn't a bad thing, by the way, as it makes the makeover possibilities endless on Nike's end.

Nike has delivered understated leather upgrades, leaning into the shoe's normal personality but on a subtly luxe level. Nike has also gotten a little bold with its retro-inspired sequel shoe, evident with its grandma-worthy floral iteration and long-tongue "Tiempo" pairs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In the latest, Nike gives the Killshot 2 a smooth suede makeover rendered in a delicious yellow shade. The shoe is then topped with a crisp black leather Swoosh, adding a hint of textural contrast to the upper. Finally, the Killshot sneaker rounds out with its traditional thick brown gum soles. Clean and simple. Done.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There's no word on when these will be hitting Nike's shelves. However, the above pairs are apparently for grade schoolers.

Nike already has a few suede Killshots in green and royal blue on its website for adults. But sheesh, grown-ups deserve a little mustard suede on their Killshots, too.