TV Boyfriends Are Sexing up Nike's Most Basic Sneaker

Justin Timberlake, take a hike — the Nike Killshot 2 is bringing sexy back.

The epitome of a menswear staple through and through, the Nike Killshot 2 is the Swoosh's beautifully basic golden child. It's peddled through the trend cycle with reliable ease since the Killshot sequel sneaker began dominating the #menswear space about a decade ago.

The Killshot 2 is a relatively affordable, ultra-versatile shoe worn by J. Crew devotees (who were able to cop exclusive iterations) of all stripes. The Nike Killshot 2 lore even runs fairly deep, as a number of Reddit posts demonstrate.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But now the Nike Killshot 2 sneaker is branching off into new, sexier territories as it becomes the bonafide shoe of hot celebrity boyfriends.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Killshot 2's latest evolution picked up some real steam as part of Challengers' super-stylish summer release, where the Nike Killshot 2 subtly served as the go-to sneaker for Josh O'Connor's Patrick Zweig throughout romantic trysts and adventures in throupledom.

Off-screen, Shawn Mendes, the on-again off-again paramour of Camila Cabello and alleged subject of Sabrina Carpenter's quippiest lyrics, has shown a particular fondness for the Killshot 2's low-top simplicity. You know, when he does wear shoes at all.

However, as a certified (OK, self-proclaimed) expert in romcoms, believe me when I say there is no better proof that the Nike Killshot 2 has become the quintessential hot BF shoe than Adam Brody's cosign in Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

Backgrid / SL, Terma

Brody plays Noah Roklov, the ultimate fictional rabbi beau, whose affirmations are so admirably adorable that I've seen some folks proclaim him to be rom-coms' contemporary savior.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

That's a lot of gusto for a show that just came out on September 26, with only ten episodes to boot.

But Brody's real MVP trait, IMO, is his commitment to the Nike Killshot 2, wearing them while delivering hall-of-fame smooches and tear-jerking monologues. Acting chops as versatile as his sneakers? I'm forced to stan.

Now that it's associated with the internet's latest and greatest heartthrob, the Nike Killshot 2 has earned its spot as a bonafide sexy sneaker.

If the clout of handsome leading men isn't enough to convince you of the seductiveness of this sneaker, Nike has recently dropped some mega-saucy iterations of the classic sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Par exemple, the Nike Killshot 2 Premium is a Nike Killshot with a bit of Wales Bonner treatment and the stitched-up Nike Killshot 2 offers some spicy textile variation.

But even in its original form, the Nike Killshot is suddenly so simple that it's kinda sexy. Thats hot.