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Nike's Smartest Slide Now Carries a Piece of Swoosh History

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
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Nike's smartest slide keeps on evolving. The Mind 001 clog is one of the Swoosh's sharpest exports in recent memory, and in just a short time, it has lived quite a few lives. 

As Nike's first-ever neuro-science-backed slide, the Mind 001 slip-on activates key sensory areas of the brain through spherical little nodules that massage the feet and the mind.

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Nike is taking its newest technological masterpiece and fusing it with one of its most trusted shoe innovations: Flyknit.

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Now, Flyknit has been part of the Nike ecosystem for so long that it's easy to forget just how revolutionary it was in the shoe-construction game.

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But back in 2012? Lives were changed. The high-strength yarn composition offers a sock-like fit that conforms to the contours of the foot for a second-skin-like feel. 

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When you combine a beloved Nike innovation with the latest in Nike tech, you get a cognitive gem that's simultaneously nostalgic and right on time, a historically great place to be for any shoe to be.

Nike's Mind 001 clog isn't fully formed with Flyknit material (but how cool would that be?)

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Instead, a small swath at the mid-foot wears the signature material while the rest remains relatively untouched. The black colorway is spiced up with gradient shades of orange at the base and matching Swoosh detailing.

Nike's most intelligent shoe is learning from the past to create a smarter future. Pretty deep for a shoe.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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