Part Nike Dad Shoe, Part Mind-Altering Science Experiment

Looking from the top down, the Nike Mind 002 sneaker looks familiar. The grey-colored perforated upper, padded tongue, and small Nike swoosh all come together to create an elderly-looking orthopedic shoe. Then you see the sole.

Nike’s Mind 002 model is the brand’s first-ever neuroscience-based sneaker, and its true genius reveals itself at the bottom.

A series of 22 independent circular foam nodes protrude from the shoe's sole that’ll move as you walk, essentially massaging your foot with every step.

The position of each node is related to a part of the foot that's scientifically shown to activate key sensory areas of the brain. These are literally mind-altering shoes.

This science-backed Nike innovation is all done in the name of deepening athletes’ connections to their bodies. And it's only one of four major technological advances The Swoosh is unveiling this month, including inflatable puffer jackets.

“For 45 years, Nike has studied the body in motion — how muscles fire, how joints move, how oxygen fuels performance,” said Dr. Matthew Nurse, chief science officer at Nike, in a statement. “Now, we’re expanding into the mind. By studying perception, attention, and sensory feedback, we’re tapping into the brain-body connection in new ways. It’s not just about running faster — it’s about feeling more present, focused, and resilient. That’s the next frontier of performance.”

It’s all been tested by hundreds of athletes to perfect the neuroscience behind the shoes, one of which is Manchester City footballer Erling Haaland, who features in a campaign for the shoe.

Alongside the Nike Mind 001 mule, a slip-on design with the same science-backed brain-engaging powers, the Mind 002 sneaker will be released in January 2026 via Nike’s website.

