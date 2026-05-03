Nike’s Craziest Flyknit Sneaker Helps You Lock In

The Nike Mind is evolving.

On the first episode of SNKRS Verified, Nike revealed a new version of its Mind 002 sneaker. This time around, the shoe looks extremely ISPA-like (funny enough, some ISPA designers were involved). It also features new, cushy Flyknit uppers and straps, complete with chunky soles finished with the brand's Mind tech.

It even somewhat resembles those previous Flyknit Bloom sneakers (Nike should bring these back, as well as the other Flyknit shoes from the Spring 2024 collection).

Nike's Mind 002 FK appeared in this unreleased "Barely Volt" colorway, which is expected to drop on Nike's website sometime this year. But this isn't our first time meeting the Mind 002 Flyknit sneaker. This is simply the first in-line effort.

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In March, Nike and Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment brand launched a collaborative version, as part of the Fragment Concept Testing project. Fujiwara basically swapped out the model's signature airy neoprene for Nike's famous Flyknit material, ultimately creating a summer-ready version of the mind-altering sneaker.

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Now, Nike is bringing the once-exclusive Fragment design to the masses through a general release rollout.

The success of the Nike Mind has been, well, pretty mind-blowing. The shoes sold out in a blink of an eye during the initial launch in January, and the restocks go just as quickly. That goes for both the Mind 001 and Mind 002.

For the uninitiated, Nike's Mind 001 is the slip-on clog version, and the Mind 002 is the laced-up sneaker. Both feature these beefy soles with Nike's science-backed Mind tech, which sends signals to the brain to improve focus and deliver immense comfort. They even move up and down while you're on the go, so it's not only stimulating your brain but also your feet.

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Now, the brand's putting Flyknit on top of its mind-boggling tech? May the odds be in every sneakerheads' favor on drop day.

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