Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Insanely Thick Walking Shoe Proves Slow Can Still Go Hard

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 4

Nike’s Motiva isn’t built for speed. It’s built for leisurely strolls rather than chasing personal records on the track, but that doesn’t mean it can’t go the distance for anyone still working on getting their steps in.

The brand’s first walking-specific sneaker lands in a muted "Desert Khaki" colorway that feels as relaxed as the shoe itself.

Shop Nike

The Motiva’s sculpted sole is thick enough to make the shoe stand out but not so oversized that it tips into Nike Vomero triple-sole territory. It’s a sneaker made for slow motion, not quick mileage. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The sneaker’s tall foam platform rolls you forward with each step, while the sole unit’s ComfortGroove design — an outsole specially shaped to function like a shock absorber — softens the landing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The wide toe box and relaxed fit make it ideal for clocking 10,000 steps a day, whether that’s a morning loop around the park or an evening stroll home.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Walking has quietly become the new workout, with more people trading HIIT sessions for long, meditative strides that're more relaxation than action.

Available on Nike’s website for $90, the Motiva shoe fits right into that shift, joining Nike’s comfort-first lineup alongside the newly springy Vomero and futuristic Ava Rover, sneakers designed to move at a more patient pace.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Especially in “Desert Khaki,” the Motiva feels soft and sculptural, thick in the best way.

Shop New Arrivals

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Even at Its Sweetest Hour, Nike’s Air Max Boot Is Still Tough as a Tank
  • Warning: Nike's Lowkey Flyest Running Sneaker Has Claws Now
  • Nike’s Classic Air Force 1 Gone Scrumptious Red Velvet Cake
  • To Make His Most Beautiful Nike Forces Yet, NIGO Artfully Repaired Them
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Insanely Thick Walking Shoe Proves Slow Can Still Go Hard
  • An All-Time Dr. Martens Boot Gone Luxury Grandpa
  • Even at Its Sweetest Hour, Nike’s Air Max Boot Is Still Tough as a Tank
  • This Dressed-up Dad Shoe Pretty Much Sums up the State of Sneakers
  • Warning: Nike's Lowkey Flyest Running Sneaker Has Claws Now
  • Nike’s Classic Air Force 1 Gone Scrumptious Red Velvet Cake
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now