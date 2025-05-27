Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Street's New Quietly Killer Runner, Cooked up by Nike

The Street's New Quietly Killer Runner, Cooked up by Nike

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Meet the Nike Ava Rover, the label's brand-new running-style sneaker that's like no other.

Well, actually, it does a little like a few Nike models of the past, especially those from its ACG and ISPA lines. But this newbie is a little different from those who came before it.

The Ava Rover is slick and minimalist, very fashion-y. It's no wonder the sportswear label tapped IYKYK Korean label brand Hyein Seo to help debut the model.

At the same time, this is a fairly typical business practice for Nike, which often collaborates with its fashion friends to help promote its newer models. The brand did it with Nigel Sylvester, who helped debut the Air Jordan 4 RM, a skate-ish remake of the classic Jordan 4 sneaker. And Supreme gave the Air Max DN a warm welcome to the streetwear world.

The Ava Rover, on the other hand, is getting the Hyein Seo treatment, arriving in a very muted and relatively tonal colorway called "Sequoia/Black-Cacao Khaki."

Underneath, the Ava Rover's super interesting build comes alive. The model offers a molded, chunky sole made of Nike's ReactX Foam, the same advanced cushioning used in Nike's sought-after Rejuven8 recovery models and other running shoes. At the bottom, the Nike sneaker features rectangular grooves, which likely provide excellent grip and general stability.

The uppers are equally textural and appealing, presenting a combination of smooth moments plus these "pixelated" details on the mudguards.

The Nike Ava Rover sneaker is expected to release in three colorways: "Blue Sage," "Black," and "Black/Anthracite." Be on the lookout for the newest Nike shoe around the fall season at Nike, all priced at $140.

