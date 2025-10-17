A Hyper-Cushioned Nike Air Max That’s Both Stealthy & Monstrous

Nike’s most stacked Air Max has a dark side.

After debuting in creamy off-white, Nike’s chunkiest runner returns in “Black/Volt,” a stealthy remix of the brand’s thickest, most maximalist sneaker. All the same absurd comfort, just moodier.

The shoe's built like a suspension system and is designed to have you feeling weightless despite its towering shape. ZoomX foam wraps around exposed Air Zoom pods in the heel and forefoot, sitting on a bulbous outsole designed for a plush, forgiving ride.

At roughly two inches tall, it’s one of the highest-stack road runners Nike has ever made.

The setup borrows from anti-gravity treadmill tech, the kind elite athletes use to push harder with less strain, turning marathon recovery into something that feels quietly futuristic.

The Nike Vomero Premium “Black/Volt” is expected to drop later this year via Nike and comes at a time when the brand seems eager to compete with itself in a thickness arms race. Remember the OG Vomero?

Nike’s recent wave of Super Trainers, like the Nike Ava Rover and the Motiva, packs the brand’s best cushioning tech but doesn’t require you to be an Olympian to appreciate it. They’re made for post-game recovery but look just as good on casual Fridays.

