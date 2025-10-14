Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
After Almost Two Decades, A Famed Nike Runner Finally Gets a GORE-TEX Armor

Nike
The Nike Vomero is one of the sportswear giant's most beloved running shoes. And it has been for almost two decades.

The Vomero's perfect blend of lightness and cushioning has made it a stalwart fixture amongst Nike's many running models since 2006. And the latest chapter in the sneaker's journey is the Nike Vomero 18.

Almost every year, like clockwork, Nike tweaks the Vomero and its tech. The shoe's newest form, the Vomero 18 GORE-TEX, is a much-needed winter upgrade.

Together with GORE-TEX, Nike is turning its flagship race shoe into a waterproof off-roader (just what we need for the incoming rainy season).

Weekly running sessions already demand a rare mix of stoic discipline and low-key masochism, and that’s without adding bad weather to the mix. Nike has long been preparing its runners for all kinds of scenarios, recently even launching a quilted jogging sneaker. But it wasn’t until now that its most iconic race model got a watertight treatment.

Arriving in minimalist colorways, including a cyberpunk-like neon green that echoes its luxe sneaker cousin, the Vomero 18 GORE-TEX retails for $180 and is available now on Nike’s website.

Fans of the model can expect the familiar mesh-style upper reworked with waterproof GORE-TEX lining, while the signature double-cushioned sole looks even mightier thanks to a new grip-maximizing, anti-slip outsole. Notably, it retains the lightweight feel of the base version, despite the upgraded armor.

No excuses not to hit the road now. Then again, if you’re wearing the Vomero, you probably don’t need any.

