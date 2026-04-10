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Nike's Most Trusted Road Shoe Is Trading the Tarmac For the Trail

Written by Patrick Grady in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)
NIKE
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The Pegasus has spent decades owning the road. It's about time it got its boots dirty.

Nike's ACG Pegasus Trail takes everything runners have come to rely on from one of the most trusted names in running and points it firmly in the direction of the great outdoors. 

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Same cushioned, responsive ride. Same trusted Pegasus fit. Just with enough grip to handle whatever the trail decides to throw at you. Literally and metaphorically speaking.

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This edition comes loaded with more ReactX foam than ever before, meaning a higher stack height, better energy return, and a ride that feels just as responsive off-road as it does on the tarmac. 

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The engineered mesh upper keeps things lightweight and breathable over the long haul, while a redesigned toe box and wider forefoot give your toes the wiggle room they need when the terrain gets technical.

That sagey green with the orange accents truly works on every level, fresh out of the box or caked in mud, it’s the kind of colourway that just gets better with wear. 

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Road runner or trail convert, the ACG Pegasus Trail doesn't ask you to choose. It just asks you to show up.

shop ACG Pegasus
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Patrick Grady
Shopping WriterPatrick reports on emerging trends and drops for Highsnobiety.
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