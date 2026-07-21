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Nike’s Well-Built Running Shoe Gets Its Best Colorway Yet

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

This might be the best-looking Nike Structure 26 sneaker yet.

The Swoosh running model looks good on a normal day. But this new "Baroque Brown" makeover has it looking better than ever.

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It features brown mesh uppers with cream-white accents. Nike has also sprinkled in some teal blue, minty green, and neon pink, which admittedly works quite well with the delectable brown.

It's really no surprise to see the Structure 26 looking stylish in the colorway. Nike has designed other good-looking "Baroque Brown" running models, like those Swoosh-less Vomero Plus sneakers.

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Nike's Structure line is home to the brand's most stable and cushiest runners. The Structure 26 is certainly plush, providing padded uppers and a chunked-up sole cushioned with Nike's ReactX foam. At the same time, it features a special kind of midfoot construction, which wraps around the arch and heel to provide even better support and protection.

A full-blown marathon may not be its speed (that sounds like a challenge for Nike's Pegasus Premium and Alphafly models). But the Structure 26 sneaker is certainly good for daily runs and training sessions.

It's more of an everyday running shoe, anyways. It just happens to look good, too.

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By the way, the "Baroque Brown" Structure 26 sneaker is now available on Nike Korea's website for 179,000 won, or around $120.

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Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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