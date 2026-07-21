Nike’s Minimalist Tennis Sneaker Is Extra-Sharp in Suit & Tie

Nike has stripped down the Tennis Classic to the classy basics.

The black Tennis Classic sneaker follows an extremely low-key design but in luxe fashion. It features genuine black leather uppers and dark brown rubber soles, plus contrasting white shoelaces and interiors.

We've seen Nike's classic court sneaker in all-black and all-white looks before (a tennis tournament towel, too). But the new black-and-white versions come dressed in its very own suit and tie, basically. And it looks absurdly good.

The good thing is: you can still make out the Tennis Classic in this dressy makeover. It keeps the signature padded tongue, perforated Swoosh logo, and the casual court-worthy shape. It just has some extra formal swag now.

Nike

The dressy Tennis Classic "Black/Cave Stone" sneaker is now up for grabs on Nike Austria's website for € 99,99, which is around $114.

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