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Nike’s Minimalist Tennis Sneaker Is Extra-Sharp in Suit & Tie

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike has stripped down the Tennis Classic to the classy basics.

The black Tennis Classic sneaker follows an extremely low-key design but in luxe fashion. It features genuine black leather uppers and dark brown rubber soles, plus contrasting white shoelaces and interiors.

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We've seen Nike's classic court sneaker in all-black and all-white looks before (a tennis tournament towel, too). But the new black-and-white versions come dressed in its very own suit and tie, basically. And it looks absurdly good.

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The good thing is: you can still make out the Tennis Classic in this dressy makeover. It keeps the signature padded tongue, perforated Swoosh logo, and the casual court-worthy shape. It just has some extra formal swag now.

The dressy Tennis Classic "Black/Cave Stone" sneaker is now up for grabs on Nike Austria's website for € 99,99, which is around $114.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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