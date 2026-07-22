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Nike’s Mutable Mule Is Cool, Calm, & Respected

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
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If nothing else, Nike knows how to curate a vibe. After all, it's pretty easy to set the mood when you are the mood. And as of late, Nike has been hovering between cool and collected, land now its landed right at calm.

Hence, Nike's Calm Mule that now comes in some buzzy fall-ready colors.

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In particular, Nike has welcomed a new forest green colorway that's so rich in its pine-ness you can almost smell the terpenes. The inherent casualness of a mule is balanced out by the smooth leather upper that adds enough sophistication to bump this shoe from laundry day slip-on to full-on cortado walk territory— an important distinction within the mule community if you didn't know.

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Side cutouts add breathability while the rubber outsole makes the Calm Mule the perfect contender for a post-hike shoe.

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It's not ready to navigate the contours of any mountains, per se, but it can certainly take on a gravelly parking area.

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At the backend, the Calm Mule keeps things mutable and spry with a fully detachable strap that can be taken on and off depending on what the day calls for. Heel straps are a polarizing design choice as it relates to what qualifies as a mule vs. a sandal.

With Nike, you get to choose your own adventure without any of the messy shoe politics.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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