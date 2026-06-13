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Nike’s Polka-Dot Ballerina Sneaker Is an Unbothered Queen

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Shox Z Calistra is getting the Naked treatment again.

The Copenhagen cool girl brand helped introduce the ballet-style sneaker to the world earlier this year, dropping its own grey metallic version. It was so good that we thought it was an Naked-exclusive model. That is, until Nike dropped a second collaboration with Labelhood and delivered some in-line colorways.

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Now, the label is back delivering an even more stylish spin on the weirdly cutesy Shox model.

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Naked's latest Shox Z Calistra follows a polka-dot design, resulting in a very on-trend take on the ballerina sneaker hybrid (ICYMI: polka dots are having a moment this season, from that one viral Zara set to even polka-dotted Air Rifts).

And this Naked collaboration arrives right on the dot for the ongoing craze. See what we did there?

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Anywho. The collaborative model features some new touches, most notably extra glittery Mary Jane-style straps. Because, why not have more?

It also comes in classic white, red, and black. Between the color palette and polka dots, it all feels very Cruela de Vil-coded.

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Naked hasn't yet revealed what inspired the latest Shox Z Calistra sneaker, let alone even previewed the newest release. However, according to sneaker leakers, the collab is expected to drop sometime in July on Naked and Nike's website.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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