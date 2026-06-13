Nike’s Polka-Dot Ballerina Sneaker Is an Unbothered Queen

Nike's Shox Z Calistra is getting the Naked treatment again.

The Copenhagen cool girl brand helped introduce the ballet-style sneaker to the world earlier this year, dropping its own grey metallic version. It was so good that we thought it was an Naked-exclusive model. That is, until Nike dropped a second collaboration with Labelhood and delivered some in-line colorways.

Now, the label is back delivering an even more stylish spin on the weirdly cutesy Shox model.

Naked's latest Shox Z Calistra follows a polka-dot design, resulting in a very on-trend take on the ballerina sneaker hybrid (ICYMI: polka dots are having a moment this season, from that one viral Zara set to even polka-dotted Air Rifts).

Nike

And this Naked collaboration arrives right on the dot for the ongoing craze. See what we did there?

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Anywho. The collaborative model features some new touches, most notably extra glittery Mary Jane-style straps. Because, why not have more?

It also comes in classic white, red, and black. Between the color palette and polka dots, it all feels very Cruela de Vil-coded.

Naked hasn't yet revealed what inspired the latest Shox Z Calistra sneaker, let alone even previewed the newest release. However, according to sneaker leakers, the collab is expected to drop sometime in July on Naked and Nike's website.

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